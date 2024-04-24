Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 37th birthday on April 24, 2024. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to give his fans a sneak peek into his birthday celebrations. In a carousel post, Varun shared several pictures of how he apparently spent the first half of his special day. In the first photo, Varun can be seen posing with a simple yet yummy-looking birthday cake. The single-tiered treat has a border of buttercream icing. In the next photo, Varun is joined by his mother, Karuna Dhawan. In the third picture, two family members - we're guessing they are Varun's wife and niece - can be observed offering prayers. The last photo gives a glimpse of the family meal - part of what looks to be biryani can be spotted in the corner.





Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Meal Looks Like This When Wife Natasha Dalal Makes Him 'Eat More Veggies'





In the caption, Varun admitted that he didn't indulge himself much on his birthday. Nevertheless, he was full of gratefulness. He wrote, "Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same, thank you for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.S. - I ate a very little bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon - so very excited about that !!!!" Take a look at his post below.

Also Read: To Birthday Boy Varun Dhawan, With Love And Ice Cream From Janhvi Kapoor





Varun's fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Ever the foodie, actress Shraddha Kapoor commented on Varun's post, writing, "Happy Bday Babdulal. Main hoon na [I am here], I will eat a lot of cake from your side."





Although Varun managed to exercise restraint and avoid bingeing on the cake, he is aware that such resistance is not easy. A few weeks ago, he shared a reel about the contradictory emotions he experiences after eating pizzas. Intrigued? Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal In Goa For Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding, Enjoy Local Food