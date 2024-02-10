





We all love eating pizzas, pasta, and burgers, and there is no denying this. However, it's crucial to focus on homemade meals for the body's well-being. And guess who agrees with us? None other than actor Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal. How do we know this? Well, Varun's recent Instagram Stories serve as evidence. The actor recently shared a picture featuring four different bowls — one filled with broccoli, another with a mixed vegetable dish comprising carrots, bell peppers, and French beans, a third green dish partially obscured from view, and a bowl of yoghurt. Accompanying these were chapatis and a glass of water. Captioning the post, Varun wrote, “My wife wants me to eat more veggies.”

If, like Natasha Dalal, you also aim to nourish your family with more vegetables, below are some recipes worth considering:

Here Are 5 Vegetable Recipes That Are Healthy Too

1. Palak Bhurji

A flavourful Indian dish made with finely chopped spinach cooked with spices and sometimes scrambled eggs, Palak Bhurji is a nutritious and satisfying meal or side dish known for its vibrant green colour and earthy taste. Click here for the recipe.

2. Bharwan Tinda

It refers to round gourds stuffed with a mixture of spices, herbs, and sometimes other vegetables. This North Indian delicacy offers a delightful blend of flavours and textures, making it a popular choice in vegetarian cuisine. Recipe here.

3. Undhiyu

A traditional Gujarati mixed vegetable dish prepared during winter using a variety of seasonal vegetables like potatoes, brinjal, and beans, along with fenugreek dumplings. It's cooked with a blend of spices to create a harmonious medley of flavours. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Methi Aloo

A simple yet flavorful dish made with fenugreek leaves (methi) and potatoes (aloo) sauteed with spices. The bitterness of fenugreek leaves is balanced by the subtle sweetness of potatoes, resulting in a delicious and comforting dish. Detailed recipe here.

5. Crispy Andhra Bhindi

This crunchy and spicy dish originates from the Andhra Pradesh region of India. Okra (bhindi) is sliced, coated with a seasoned chickpea flour mixture, and deep-fried until crispy, creating a delectable snack or side dish. Click here for the recipe.



