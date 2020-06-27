Varun Dhawan's Mafia Style Of Cooking Eggs Left Us In Splits!

Varun Dhawan posted a video of him cooking an omelette meal.

Highlights Varun Dhawan has been posting videos of his cooking experiments.

The actor make omelette while reciting dialogues from a TV show.

The funny video gave us a great idea to make cooking more fun.

The months-long lockdown due to Coronavirus gave us enough time to catch up on our favourite shows and experiment with cooking. Omelette was the perfect recipe to try for breakfast by first-time cooks like us. Varun Dhawan, too, tried to master the art of making eggs by cooking omelettes in his own way. Earlier, he posted a video on Instagram taking us though his journey of cooking eggs in his kitchen, and he did it again, this time in mafia style!





Is seems like Varun Dhawan is cooking and binge-watching shows, just like us. In his latest somewhat-cooking video posted on Instagram stories, he was seen making egg omelette with baked beans with obvious references to Peaky Blinders, a British period crime drama TV series. He even recited the popular dialogue from the show while making his meal, mimicking the voice tone of the characters.





"By order of the peaky blinders, I am making omelette, stirring it really nicely, grating the cheese, gonna be in my tummy". He could be heard in the video. He whisked his eggs, grated some cheese, heated canned baked beans, made omelette and mixed everything together to round off the meal with the text - "Jo hain ye hain".





We don't know how his meal tasted but gauging his lively mood, we are sure he would have liked what he cooked. The TV fever is catching up on Varun Dhawan and we can totally relate to it. Plus, he gave us a really good idea to make cooking more fun!









