Varun Dhawan tied the knots with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal at an intimate ceremony in Alibaug in January 2021. After having a dreamy wedding in presence of close friends and family, Varun is back on the sets shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhediya'. Besides Varun, this horror-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. With this film, the two reunites after their 2015 romantic-musical 'Dilwale'. The actors are currently shooting for 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh. The two have also been giving sneak peeks into their shoot, movie set, and daily life through Instagram. And Varun Dhawan's recent story on Instagram is proof of that.

The 'Badlapur' actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a video featuring one of the latest meal-spreads they enjoyed on the set post-pack-up. In the video, we could see a buffet that included some simple and comforting desi khana, made using local cooking styles. Varun focused on each dish and asked the staff (who was serving food) to explain what is what. The menu included green salad, chapati, rice, dal, local mixed vegetable, and fish curry, made in Arunachal-style. The menu impressed Varun who said from the background, "Mamla alag hain aaj" (it's quite special today). "Menu post pack up," he wrote alongside. Let's take a look at some of the dishes.

On the work front, besides 'Bhediya', Varun will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' that also stars Kiara Advadni in the lead.