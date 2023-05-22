Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been generating quite a bit of buzz and excitement recently. Their upcoming movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is all set to release on June 2nd. Ahead of the film's release, the actor duo has been promoting the film in different parts of the country. On Sunday, they headed to Jaipur's famous Raj Mandir cinema for the launch of their new song 'Tere Vaaste'. En route to Rajasthan, they visited a village named Ramsar where they enjoyed a roti made on traditional chulha or clay oven. Take a look:

In the pictures, we could see Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan wearing traditional Indian attire. They were greeted by a joint family in Rajasthan who treated them to some delicious food made in the traditional way. We could see the actors being served a homemade roti and sabzi along with a bowl of what seemed to be dal. They sang songs, laughed and had a good time while enjoying food with the huge Rajasthani family. "Gossip session- Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members... Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bhi bada dil," wrote Vicky Kaushal in the caption of the story.

Both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are huge food lovers and they regularly share snippets of their foodie side on Instagram for their fan following. Vicky Kaushal recently engaged in an Instagram AMA wherein he revealed his favourite cuisine - none other than South Indian. Click here to read the full story.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was attending her first-ever Cannes film festival. She made it a point to enjoy delicious berries, coffee and a lot more during her trip to the French Riviera. Find out more here.