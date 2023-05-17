Actor Vicky Kaushal rang in his 35th birthday on May 16, 2023. It was a special one indeed as wishes poured in from his family and friends in the industry. The actor's Instagram timeline had a flurry of activity as his film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' launched its official trailer and the first song named 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'. Sharing a video thanking his followers for all the love, he said. "Trailer trending at #1 on YouTube!" " Best birthday gift ke liye shukriya... now it's time for the return gift," wrote Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.

While we are yet to see how exactly he celebrated his special day with family and friends, we did catch a glimpse or two of his foodie indulgences. Vicky Kaushal's personal chef and trainer Akshay Arora let us into his yummy birthday treat. No, it was not your usual birthday cake but something even more delightful and special. Take a look:

In the click, we could see the dessert prepared by Akshay Arora for Vicky Kaushal's birthday. It seemed to be a healthy cheesecake with cornflakes for an additional crunch. It was topped with chocolate syrup, blueberries and a sprig of mint. "Normal se hatke, calories se bachke," wrote chef Akshay Arora in the caption of the story describing his healthy, low-calorie dessert. "HBD VK," read the message on the plate written with chocolate syrup. "Happy happy birthday big brother," he added in the caption.

What did you think of Vicky Kaushal's yummy dessert? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite Sara Ali Khan. The comedy flick will be in theatres on June 2, 2023. He also has 'Sam Bahadur' coming up soon, directed by Meghna Gulzar.