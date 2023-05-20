It wouldn't be wrong to say that Vicky Kaushal is desi to the core. The actor loves to eat, dance, and have fun. Vicky's jam sessions on Punjabi songs are no longer a secret. In the midst of all this, we can't ignore that Vicky is a fan of lip-smackingly delicious meals. From rajma chawal to momos, the actor has an extensive list of favourite food items. How do we know, you ask? Vicky, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on his Instagram Stories. When asked about his favourite cuisine, the actor shared a picture of a wholesome South Indian platter and added a 'yum yum' GIF to it. The spread featured a dosa, idlis, vadas, uttapam, sambhar, and the quintessential coconut chutney and garlic-tamarind chutney. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal was also asked to choose between the all-time hit Punjabi food combos - "Rajma Chawal or Kadhi Chawal?" Naturally, his inner Punjabi would answer "Rajma Chawal".

Vicky Kaushal was then asked to choose between "Momos and noodles?" Vicky responded, “Momos. Tell me where I can find the most amazing momos please.”

A fan asked, "Aapki movie shoot humare Indore mein hui hai, I saw you here. I want to know what you liked the best in Indore." Responding to this, Vicky said, "The iconic 'Poha Jalebi'."

Are you experiencing cravings? Taking inspiration from Vicky Kaushal's culinary skills, we have compiled a few recipes for you. Take a look:

1. Microwave Poha

It goes without saying that poha is one of our favourite breakfast options. But did you know that you can also prepare it in the microwave? Yes, it's true! Click here for the recipe.

2. Garlic Bread Vada

Gone are the days when you had to rely on the classic vada recipe. This garlic bread vada recipe is a crispy delight. And just imagine the mouth-watering taste of garlic bread vada when it is dipped in tamarind chutney. It's hard to find a food combo that can match up to this explosion of flavours in your mouth. Here is the recipe.

3. Rajma Pulao

Yes, there is a dish for that too. Rajma pulao gives a delicious twist to the 'OG' combo, thanks to the extra spices. And the best part? You only need 10 minutes to prepare this one. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Butter Chicken Momos

Several street foods may come and go, but momos remain undefeated as the favourite snack for innumerable foodies. But why not add a little spice to it? Here we present a classic fusion dish called butter chicken momos, which has the power to become your guilty pleasure. Recipe here.

5. Maharashtrian Poha Patti Samosa

We bring you the ultimate solution to those untimely hunger pangs. Presenting the Maharashtrian poha patti samosa. Click here for the easy recipe.

Try out these mouth-watering recipes and don't forget to let us know your favourite in the comments below.