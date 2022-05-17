Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married, they have been setting couple goals for their fans through their love-filled pictures on social media. They are currently vacationing in New York and have their Instagram followers swooning over their fun and foodie adventures. Food is a major part of their vacation, and their various posts prove it. They visited Katrina's favourite restaurant Bubby's and also Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona. Both of them have been sharing their indulgences in snacks and unique desserts too. So, obviously, Vicky Kaushal's birthday in New York had to revolve around good food.





Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday on May 16 with his wife Katrina Kaif and a bunch of close friends. A lavish pre-birthday brunch and a delicious 2-tier cake were a part of the celebrations.





Vicky Kaushal posted a carousel post on his Instagram account expressing gratitude to his loved ones with his caption: "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart's filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!" One of the videos in the post shows him cutting his birthday cake which looks like a 2-tier butterscotch cake. As he cuts the cake, Katrina Kaif and their friends sing a birthday song to wish him.







Katrina Kaif also posted a picture of Vicky Kaushal with the Pre-Birthday Brunch menu card in his hands. The specially curated menu had a two-course meal of around six Mains and four Desserts.







Katrina Kaif Instagram story

One of Vicky Kaushal's friends also posted a picture of the entire gang celebrating his birthday at Bubby's restaurant, which we assume must be the pre-birthday brunch. On the table, we can see classic American breakfast delicacies including egg combos, coffee and pancakes.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday Instagram story

Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif shared a birthday post for Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram account and wrote, "New York Wala Birthday. My (heart emoticon). Simply put YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER.











Foodies like us are hooked to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram updates and are waiting to get a glimpse of more of their indulgences.