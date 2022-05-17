Post their fairy-tale wedding in Rajasthan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the hottest power couple in Bollywood! The two are on top of their game, Katrina Kaif being the seasoned star with over 50 movies under her belt and Vicky Kaushal being the rising star giving blockbuster hits with his brilliant performances. But what wins our hearts is the love the two have for each other! We can't help but be in awe of how adorable the two are together! What is even more adorable is their bond over food?! Both Katrina and Vicky are quite the foodies, and whenever they go on a vacation, they always share with their fans what they eat!





If you have been following the couple on Instagram, then you'd know that the two are on a trip to the United States. And, each one of them is diving into their foodie indulgences with pleasure. The last update we got was that Katrina and Vicky were indulging in delicious Indian food at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona, and today, we got a glimpse of what Katrina Kaif has been enjoying in New York. Take a look:





Katrina Kaif has been obsessing over pancakes while touring the city! Wondering why we say 'obsessing'? It's because we just saw her indulging in pancakes a few days ago! It seems like she has taken it upon herself to do a pancake tour as well. And, looking at how delicious the pancakes are, even we feel like indulging ourselves with a stack of pancakes along with some chocolate sauce on top! If you are also craving pancakes, then here's how you can easily make them at home:











Please click here for the recipe for pancakes.











Katrina Kaif also gave us a sneak peek of Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebrations. She shared the image of Vicky Kaushal holding his pre-birthday brunch menu. Take a look:











The image is a bit blurry but Vicky Kaushal's happy eye seems to convey that the menu was delicious, indeed!











What did you think of the couple's foodie adventures? Do tell us in the comments section below!