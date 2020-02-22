Vicky Kaushal Is All For Home-Cooked Food, Here's Proof

Vicky Kaushal proved that he loves his home-cooked food.

It's been a hectic week for Vicky Kaushal. The actor was busy promoting his first ever horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. He visited the cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad for the film's promotions, offering various glimpses of his visits on his Instagram profile. The film has released in theatres on February 21, 2020 and has garnered eyeballs and excellent reviews on its very first day. Basking in the aftermath of the film's release, Vicky Kaushal shared an Instagram post of himself gorging on a delicious home-cooked meal. Take a look:





"A meal at home after ages," Vicky Kaushal captioned the post. He was seen devouring some sinful-looking aloo paranthas with the staple curd in the picture. There were also sides of pickle and white butter kept alongside the stack of paranthas. He darted a sidelong glance at the camera while simultaneously stuffing himself with a bite of the delicious indulgence.





Aloo parantha is a popular breakfast item, especially in the Northern state of Punjab. Doused with generous amounts of butter, aloo parantha is usually served with a side of curd or pickle. It can also be had by itself as it makes for a fulfilling and satiating meal. Stuffed with mashed potatoes, the aloo parantha is traditionally roasted with generous amounts of ghee on either side.





Vicky Kaushal has time and again said that he loves home food. He shares a soft corner for meals made by his mother, something which most of us can easily relate to. This time the actor proved it too with his absolutely delicious Instagram post. Here's hoping to see more such glimpses of the foodie side of the actor. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours!







