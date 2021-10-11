Vicky Kaushal is one of the bright young stars of Bollywood. His upcoming film is a biopic based on the life of a revolutionary 'Sardar Udham Singh' directed by Shoojit Sircar. Its teasers and looks have been creating a spate of excitement online. While the film's promotions are in full swing, the actor took some time out of his busy schedule to binge on what his heart truly desires - a deep-fried Samosa. He took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself enjoying the desi delight with a big smile on his face. Take a look:

(Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Is All For Home-Cooked Food, Here's Proof)





The actor was grateful that even though he was caught eating a Samosa, his fitness trainers did not mind. "Find yourself a chef and a trainer who are this happy when you are caught eating a Samosa," he wrote in the caption. In the photograph, Vicky Kaushal was biting into a Samosa while grinning. His chef Akshay Arora and trainer Mustafa Ahmed stood alongside and seemed to be cheering him on for enjoying his favourite treat which he definitely deserved.





This is not the first time Vicky Kaushal has confessed his love for Samosas. In Feb this year, Vicky Kaushal had visited Indore where his fan greeted him with some freshly-made Samosas and Jalebis. Take a look:

"Happy to have a fan who knows I'm perpetually hungry. Mummy Pappa ko bina bataye airport milne aa gayi saath mein samose jalebi lekar," he wrote in the caption. "Lots of love to you! Indore ke samose waise kamaal hain yaar," he added.





If you love Samosas as much as Vicky Kaushal, then we have a few recipes for you! These five unique Samosa recipes can be paired with your evening tea for an interesting and delightful indulgence.