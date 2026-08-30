Indian street food is getting attention in Pakistan after food vlogger Karl Rock shared a video showing a restaurant serving dosa, vada pav and pav bhaji. The outlet, called Dosa Stop, has a menu filled with dishes that are popular across India. Its sign reads, "From South to your Mouth". In the video, Karl Rock shows the menu and the food being prepared at the outlet. A masala dosa costs 600 Pakistani rupees, while chicken dosa and beef qeema dosa are priced at 800 Pakistani rupees each. Customers can also add cheese to a dosa for an additional 300 Pakistani rupees.

The menu also includes vada pav, one of Mumbai's most popular street foods. A regular vada pav costs 500 Pakistani rupees, while vada pav with cheese is priced at 800 rupees.

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There are several options for pav bhaji as well. Pav bhaji costs 600 rupees, while pav qeema is priced at 800 rupees. The menu lists pav bhaji with cheese at 900 rupees and pav qeema with cheese at 1,100 rupees.





The video also shows the kitchen, where pav bhaji is being prepared.





"Abhi ye pav bhaji bana rahe hain na?" (Pav Bhaji is being prepared right now, aren't they?) Karl Rock can be heard saying as he shows the cooking process.





According to the food vlogger, some people who came from South India to Pakistan are behind the food business.





The video has caught attention online because of the unusual sight of familiar Indian favourites such as dosa, vada pav and pav bhaji being sold at a food outlet in Pakistan.





One person commented, "Food is universal. Food is love. Food brings people together."





Another wrote, "Now they will claim Dosa is a Pakistani dish."





"The food is all intertwined. We eat a lot of the same stuff," wrote the next.





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Earlier, another Pakistani food vlogger shared a video about a Hindu family in Karachi that runs a small food cart called "Kavita Didi Ka Indian Khana". The family sells popular Indian dishes, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The cart is located near Karachi Cantonment railway station and has become popular among people who enjoy Indian food.