Cat parents would definitely agree that their furry friends display a certain amount of “sass” when it comes to their food. Be it asking for snacks or lurking around you when it is meal hour, pets seem to abide by Selena Gomez's hit number 'The Heart Wants What It Wants'. A video, shared by an Instagram user, exemplifies this mood. In the video, the cat can be seen throwing an attitude after finishing its meal. The clip was shared along with a text that read, “This is how our cat lets us know she is done eating”.

The clip opens with the cat sitting at the entrance of the house. She is being recorded by her human parent from a distance. In the clip, the cat can be seen seated with one of her paws on the empty plate, kept in front of her. You can say the cat had a full meal as she was seen yawning. In just a blink of an eye, she flips her empty plate up in the air and it falls back on the floor with a flap noise. Clearly, she was done with the meal, and she wanted everyone to know it.

The comments section was flooded with all sorts of reactions. Most users were impressed with the cat's attitude and found similarity with their pets. A comment read, “The same amount of sass my cat has.”

A few praised the cat's skills to flip the plate. “She got some skills that flipped that plate perfectly.”

Another said, “Just to let you know that his majesty is finished”

The clip made many pet parents express gratitude towards their furry friends. One person wrote. “Thank goodness ours just walk away.”

“Kitty said “This was s'gusting! I need to see the manager!”, read another comment.

So far the clip has been viewed more than two million times.