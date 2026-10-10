External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a warm welcome in Ethiopia, where he experienced one of the country's most loved traditions. During his five-day visit to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia, the minister reached Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, to strengthen India's ties with these African nations.





One special moment from the visit was his participation in the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, known as Buna Tetu. Jaishankar was seen enjoying the local coffee along with other members of his team.





The ceremony is an important Ethiopian tradition that brings people together. It shows friendship and respect, while women usually prepare and serve fresh coffee to guests.

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On Instagram, S Jaishankar wrote, “Started my day in Addis Ababa with some Ethiopian Coffee.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I heard Ethiopian coffee tastes good.”





Another shared, “They have the best coffee ceremony.”





“I have experienced this quite a few times,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “No matter how big we go in a luxury hotel, we drink tea like we drink at a local tea shop.”





Another mentioned, “Black coffee is always good for health.”





One more added, “You should at least take ten citizens of India to witness other countries' food and culture, you can select people by hosting some competition! Only you enjoying food and culture seems so boring for you right.”





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Coffee is believed to have first been discovered in the Kaffa region of Ethiopia. The legend is that a shepherd named Kaldi noticed that his goats became more active after eating the coffee fruit. He later tried them himself and found that they gave him more energy.





In Ethiopia, coffee is more than just a drink. It is an important part of the country's culture and brings people together. The traditional coffee ceremony is a way to show respect, spend time with others and enjoy coffee as a group.