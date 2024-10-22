A video showing a British man hawking vegetables at an outdoor market has received a lot of attention on Instagram. He is seen trying to attract customers by calling out the native names of some of the produce in front of him, including garlic, okra (bhindi) and bitter gourd (karela). For instance, he is heard declaring that garlic costs 1 pound. The way in which he shouts out the names, in an almost sing-song manner, is rather reminiscent of hawkers at Indian markets. This feeling resonated with several Instagram users. Watch the complete viral video below to understand:

The video has received more than 3 million views so far. Although many people reacted to it with comparisons to Indian vendors, a few pointed out that the British man was trying to imitate Nepali sellers. Read some of the comments below:





"He certainly knows the pattern."





"This guy has probably visited India."





"Indians doing uno reverse with Britishers."





"Rate sahi lagao bheaya itna mehnga." ["Give the right price, this is so expensive."]





"He knows his target audience."





"Actually, they are doing that for the Nepalese community. These visuals are from Aldershot, which is also called Gurkha Town or Mini Nepal in the UK similar to Southall. Retired Gurkhas and their families have settled in Aldershot. That's why they are not saying 'Lahsan' but 'Lasun' which is a Nepali name for Garlic."





"He's speaking Nepali guys."





