Rich, flaky, soft and subtly sweet – if you have not guessed it already, we are talking about croissants. This baked treat, often infused with chocolate, caramel or vanilla fillings, pairs exceptionally well with a freshly brewed cup of coffee or a steaming mug of hot chocolate. So it is no surprise that this buttery and scrumptious delight has a day of its own. Yes, you read that right. Every year on January 30, National Croissant Day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across the US, with special discounts offered to customers at several stores. There are multiple stories and lore about the origin of croissants. Let us explore some of them:





History Of Croissants

According to the Institute of Culinary Education, croissants originated from Austria as kipferl, a crescent-shaped baked bread roll made from yeasted wheat dough, loaded with butter or lard and sometimes sugar and almonds. This delicious treat dates back to the 13th century, with myths attributing its invention to a celebration of Austrian victory over the Ottomans at the siege of Vienna. Did you know the croissant's crescent shape even resembles the Ottoman flag?





Another legend has it that the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, introduced the kipferl to the French court because she was homesick for Austrian food. However, there is no historical record of the same. As per Smithsonian magazine, the croissant finds a mention in a poem as a type of Christmas treat presented to Duke Leopold by Viennese bakers in 1227.





Another story reveals that kipferl was introduced to France in 1839 by Austrian artillery officer August Zang, who founded a Viennese bakery in Paris. Parisians grew extremely fond of kipferls and soon imitated the bread in their own shops.





French chef Sylvain Claudius Goy made the first-known French version of the croissant in 1915. Instead of brioche dough, he used a laminated yeast dough, involving folding butter and dough to create thin, flaky layers of pastry. And this is how the iconic French pastry was born.

Indianisation Of Croissants

It was during the colonial rule that European-style breads, including croissants, made their entry into India, according to Forbes. As time passed, bakers and confectioners customised the sweet treat to suit Indian palates, stuffing them with ingredients staple to the country and making them more affordable.





While opulent cafes and restaurants serve croissants at fairly expensive rates, there are also several local outlets that sell croissants at pocket-friendly prices, making the bread roll accessible to all. Giving a desi spin to croissants, many outlets have even transformed the French pastry into a savoury delight by stuffing it with paneer.

All About The Croissant-Prashant Meme

Last year, the internet went into a frenzy over the hilarious, viral ‘Prashant' meme about croissants. It started when a content creator shared a fun video on Instagram where he had to guess the names of different food items by looking at their pictures.





When a photo of a croissant appeared on the screen, he promptly called it “patties”, which was incorrect. That's when the AI-generated voice in the background revealed that the baked treat was called a croissant. The creator misheard it as “Prashant” (jokingly, of course), sparking a widespread trend. Celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Diana Penty also hopped onto the bandwagon. Read all about it here.