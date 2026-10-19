Sonu Nigam has been keeping busy with his musical tour in Australia. Amid his packed schedule, the singer recently took some time out to indulge in a plate of waffles. Keeping up with a strict diet, Sonu made an exception for the sweet treat. He shared the relatable moment with his fans on social media.





The videos show Sonu dressed casually in a maroon hoodie. Seated at a bright yellow table, the singer is seen with boxes of waffles placed in front of him along with a takeaway drink.





He says, "Itne time baad kha raha hu ki mai khana hi bhul gaya hu kaise khate hai waffles ko. Hum sare niyam tod denge jo humne bohot soch samjh ke khana khaya hai weight loss kiya hai aaj hum 5 kg phir se gain kar lenge. [It's been so long since I last had these that I've actually forgotten how to eat waffles! We're going to break all the rules, all that careful eating and weight loss? Forget it; today, we're going to gain back 5 kg!"

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Before taking a bite of his waffle, he adds, "Ye raha ek kilo. [Here is one kilo]" The singer is also seen taking a bite of a waffle from someone else's plate.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam got to savour some authentic Sindhi food at former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani residence. His daughter, Pratibha Advani, treated Sonu to Sindhi kadi, a dish he particularly enjoys. Sonu shared a video on Instagram documenting the meeting and giving fans a glimpse of the food that made the occasion special.





In the caption, he wrote, "Since my mother was brought up amongst Sindhis, Sindhi food has been a major part of our childhood. Pratibha knows it and that's why she very sweetly cooked Sindhi Kadi for me besides Dal Pakvaan. Advani ji, is 97. And he is as beautiful as he's always been. My loved extended family."





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Whether he is indulging in sweet treats while on tour or enjoying traditional home-style meals, Sonu Nigam finds joy in food.