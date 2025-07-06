AI is being used to generate different kinds of food-related videos. From reels that show crawling sushi to posts about dancing spaghetti, we have come across various food-themed AI creations in recent times. Another such video currently making the rounds online shows various food items being fed a part of themselves. The clip begins with a lime with a 'face' being given a small slice of lime to 'eat.' As per its facial expressions, it seems the lime enjoys the experience.

The creative video was accompanied by a text overlaying it that read, "You only get to save one. Choose," implying that it will showcase a list of anthropomorphised food items. The next items included a structured white sauce pasta, a pistachio, a dumpling, a dark chocolate bar with a pistachio filling, a blueberry muffin, an orange, a rice ball, broccoli, a strawberry pastry and others. The caption of the video reads, "Feeding my foods part 16."







The reel has received more than 25 million views already. It sparked a range of reactions on social media. Check out some of the comments below:





One user said, "The cutest rice ball."





Another user picked the "PISTACHIO" as a favourite, apparently.





Someone said, "Omg save the rice ball! Him too cute!"





"I don't know why I enjoyed watching this lol," read a comment.





"Mister Dumpling didn't get any rice in his mouth... I'm so annoyed," read one comment.





"Cashew has lived long enough. Let him go in peace," says another.





A person noted, "Well, DANG, that broccoli was hungry, good lord."





Meanwhile, a person mentioned, "This was the creepiest thing I've ever watched."





Someone added, "Terrifying ... but save the dumpling, please."





"I wanted to stop watching this, but somehow I couldn't," said a user.





What do you think about this viral AI video?