Viral: Burger King Urges People To Support Smaller Restaurants, Impresses Netizens Yet Again

This is the second time Burger King UK has spread a word of such positivity through advertisement.

Highlights In its latest ad Burger King urged people to order from small restaurants

It also gave its Instagram feed to restaurants for advertisements

This move garnered a lot of love for the fast food chain on the Internet

The Coronavirus pandemic has got the world together and taught us to stand united. While several businesses, including the food and hospitality sector, were affected due to the lockdown, some of our favourite fast food brands reached out to smaller brands as well as competitors to support each other. Recently, Burger King UK won many hearts across the globe when it started to advertise for small restaurants in the United Kingdom on their Instagram page to support them until they reopen.





The latest advertisement said "There's more to life than the Whopper..There's Roti King, Sultan's Palace, Tayyab's, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi's, Damak, Platzki.. In short, there are any great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the whopper." The fast food chain further said that it has made its Instagram available for free to all these restaurants until they can reopen. They can simply post a signature dish from their restaurant on Instagram with #WhopperAndFriends. "They need you more than ever! #WhopperAndFriends" read their caption.

The brand also later shared pictures of the signature dishes from other restaurants on its Instagram page.











The post went viral in no time and garnered much love and appreciation from the netizens with many calling it a lovely gesture. This is how Twitter reacted -





This is the second time Burger King UK has spread a word of such positivity. A month ago, it posted another advertisement across its social media urging people in the country to order food from its competitor food chains like McDonalds, KFC, Papa John's, Taco Bells etc. in order to save jobs.





Such little initiatives from one of the biggest fast food chains gives us hope to get through even a pandemic.







