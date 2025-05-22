Welcome to the world of modern weddings, where old rituals are transformed into fresh initiatives. Stylish and fun, they are full of personal touches, adding meaning to the bride and groom's special day. Besides fanciful decor and custom dress codes, weddings in the present era offer culinary spectacles to the guests. Food stalls not only come with variety, but also cater to diverse palates and preferences. In one such display of uniqueness, a London-based couple decided to install a ramen bar at their Indian wedding ceremony. Spicy, instant ramen was served to the guests as a late-night treat. The decision was made due to the bride's “addiction” to the Korean snack.





A video, posted on the couple's joint Instagram handle, showed the guests enjoying ramen after partying hard. Even the bride slurped on a bowl of hot and lip-smacking ramen with a gleeful smile on her face. “We had a ramen bar at our wedding,” read the text overlay. The guests were seen filling the cups with boiling water and adding spices for a sheer indulgence. The ramen counter was brimming with people eager to savour the flavorful noodles.





Also Read: 'Getting McMarried': US Couple's Wedding Goes Viral for Serving McDonald's Burgers And Fries

Explaining the inspiration behind the special ramen bar, the side note read, “When the bride is addicted to 2-minute noodles. Mohini's guilty pleasure after a long day of saving lives is to come home, whack the kettle on and have a big bowl of 2-minute noodles. She was absolutely adamant to have them incorporated into our wedding, so we decided to have a noodle station to refuel everyone after a long night of partying!” In the comments section, the couple revealed that before the ramen surprise, the guests were “fed a delicious Indian 3-course meal.”

Check out the wonderful reactions below:





“The bride really said, ‘My wedding, my rules, my ramen,' ” read an apt remark.





“Love this! Whatever makes the bride happy,” agreed another.





“This is good for late night when other food is over,” applauded a user.





“This is ace! My cousin had Maggi noodle bar at the end of the night at their wedding! Epic,” shared one person.





So far, the video has received over 8.5 million views.