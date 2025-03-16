A wedding guest was left confused after asked to cover their own dinner bill at a destination wedding in Florence, Italy. In a post shared on Reddit, a user shared their dilemma about attending a wedding in Italy, for which guests were travelling from Vancouver, Canada. After spending thousands on flights and accommodation, they were shocked to learn that the "welcome dinner" would cost 40 euro (Rs 3,785) per person. The guest questioned whether, given the already significant expenses, it was normal or simply bad etiquette on the hosts' part.





The post read, "Hi Everyone, I am attending a destination wedding in Florence, Italy in August. Majority of guests will be travelling from Vancouver, Canada - so mind you, this is a long and expensive flight. A few weeks ago RSVP to the wedding and the welcome dinner (day before the wedding) said it was going to be 40 euros a person."





Also Read: Fun Food Menu Curated For A Dreamy Haldi Ceremony In 2025

It added, "I was shocked that we would have to pay for this given guests are spending multiple thousands to attend. Is this normal or bad etiquette on their part? I never been to a destination wedding. I was thinking of giving a small cash gift but now I am thinking not to. What do you think?"







The Reddit post quickly gained traction, with many users agreeing that charging for a welcome dinner was inappropriate.





A user said, "Yikes! That's super tacky. Welcome dinners should be paid for by the hosts. This is not common."

Comment

byu/adsgoag from discussion

inwedding







Another added, "It's not normal to charge guests for ANY part of a wedding, destination or not. This is weird."

Comment

byu/adsgoag from discussion

inwedding

Someone commented, "It's not common to charge out-of-town guests for the welcome meal. They are supposed to be welcoming YOU. It is completely fine to forego any cash gift to them."

Comment

byu/adsgoag from discussion

inwedding







"Very tacky. If they couldn't afford to do both welcome and wedding should have done a small welcome reception with appetizers and wine beer or just nothing," read a comment.

Comment

byu/adsgoag from discussion

inwedding







Do you think guests should be expected to pay for food at weddings? Share your views in the comments section.