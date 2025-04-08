Indian weddings are a grand affair. From the lavish decor to the variety of lip-smacking food, every element celebrates culture and tradition. For foodies, marriage ceremonies are nothing short of a culinary experience. Delicious starters, rich curries and decadent desserts often make guests forget their calorie intake. But, recently, a person attended an Indian wedding where the food menu came with uncanny details. Beside every food item, the calorie count was mentioned which allowed guests to choose their dish wisely. Yes, you read that right. The person shared a picture of the menu card on Reddit.





The menu came with a message that read, “Welcome to Charity Hall for this celebration evening. Though we are here to celebrate L&T (Love and Togetherness), we are not on any 90-hour work agenda. So, please make yourselves comfortable and enjoy the dinner without wasting food, which is soon to be served on our behalf.” Below, there was a list of items alongside their calorie content.

The total average energy intake added up to 1200 KCal, out of which salad and sauce together comprised 10 KCal, while Paneer Pasanda packed in 100 KCal. Rumali roti contributed to 80 KCal, dal makhani came in at 60 KCal, mushroom masala had 90 KCal and jeera rice contained 110 KCal. Pomfret jhal was loaded with 110 KCal and mutton kosha had 160 KCal. On the other hand, vegetarian options like potol dolma (stuffed gourd) and echor (jackfruit) curry constituted 20 KCal and 50 KCal, respectively.





Now, let's take a look at the calorie count for the dessert list: Mango chutney offered 10 KCal, papad followed with 20 KCal, baked rasgullas had 160 KCal, and sandesh was modest at 30 KCal, with mousse topping the chart with a decadent 210 KCal.





The menu ended with the words, “You might be thinking we are calorie-conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories!"

Take a look at the menu below:

The post received a flurry of reactions:





"Gym goers ka dream menu in shaadi (wedding)" read a remark.





A user loved the idea, claiming that it "will help people understand the consequences of their food habits."





"Menu made by a developer," commented a person.





"It's not 1200 Kcal in total, nearly 1600 at least," pointed out an individual.





The menu made a foodie "miss Bengali weddings."





