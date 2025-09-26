Debates about the pros and cons of e-commerce platforms and their promises of quick deliveries often get buzz on social media. In recent times, there have been many viral posts by foreigners and Indians residing abroad about the lack of such services outside India. Some days ago, an Indian-origin man based in the Netherlands took to Instagram to share his take on quick doorstep deliveries in India. He acknowledges the almost 'futuristic' ease provided by them. At the same time, he expressed concern about those making it a reality.





The now-viral video was shared by digital creator Prabhu Visha. The text at the start of the clip declares, "India living in 2050." We see a woman receiving a package of groceries at her door. Prabhu explains that all his mother had to do was send a shopping list via WhatsApp. The bill would be sent by the vendor in reply. The items would get delivered home, and payment could be done digitally. "This is all happening at 10.15 pm in the night," he added. He called this level of convenience "amazing, but also worrying."





The digital creator stated, "But sometimes I wonder about the people who make this possible. Someone is out there working late hours, often for low pay, just so our lives can be easier. It makes me think about how our demand for speed and convenience might also create pressure on workers. I wish everyone in such jobs also get decent contracts, fair salaries, proper holidays, respect, and healthy working hours >> because convenience should never come at the cost of someone's well-being. It's a complex cycle and I don't have all the answers. It's a beautiful development that so much is possible, but it's also something worth thinking about."

In the comments, Instagram users had mixed reactions to the viral video. Several people echoed the vlogger's sentiments. Some people defended the food delivery industry in India, while others criticised it. Read some of the reactions below:





"So true! I lived in the Netherlands for a decade and travelled to India 10x and can so relate."





"We avoid ordering during odd hours, during rain and extreme heat, when streets are waterlogged. Often we offer them shelter and water in case they need it. And most importantly, we try to order responsibly, not multiple times a day just because we forget a few things."





"It's such a bliss & easy that even old people can also use these services without having issues. My parents have recently started using blinkit etc and I feel so happy about it."





"I don't have mixed feelings because it is completely unethical! The workers have been striking for better wages, insurance, and overall better working conditions, but these companies don't care about it, and in fact make profits from their labour."





"I feel so happy that someone is worried about well-being. But in reality, every person is overworking in India. Daily labourers to doctors, look around you and be kind to everyone."





"Yes, exactly, our convenience comes at the cost of exploitation, low wages, late nights, endless competition at the end, free delivery ain't free, someone is bearing the cost, most of the time it's the delivery person."





"It's not just about your convenience, it's generating employment as well. If we stop using these facilities, just imagine how people will become unemployed."





"Also worrying it's pushing more people to stay indoors even for the smallest of things. Making people more lazy, I'd say, although it's convenient for seniors, etc."

The viral video has clocked to 3 million views so far.