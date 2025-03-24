Whether it is satisfying mid-meal hunger pangs or grabbing a quick snack with your best friend, Maggi is the go-to solution. But with the ongoing trend of food fusions, even the humble Maggi has seen some drastic experiments. From Fanta Maggi to milk Maggi, Maggi chai and dahi Maggi – the list is long. And now, adding to this bizarre trend, a new video posted by '@are_you_hungry007' is making rounds on Instagram. Any guesses? Well, it is Maggi omelette.

To make this Maggi omelette, a street food vendor starts cooking Maggi and setting it aside. Then, to make the omelette, he takes a pan, adds some butter and pours in beaten eggs. As the eggs spread on the pan, he places a layer of Maggi on top. He then flips the omelette to cook it from the other side.

Next, the man spreads some mayonnaise on the omelette and folds it in half before serving. But if you think the Maggi omelette is ready, you are mistaken. The vendor then prepares a “very special Maggi tadka” for the dish. He melts butter in a pan, and adds tomato puree, red chilli powder, turmeric and chopped boiled eggs. Finally, he pours this flavorful tadka over the omelette to give it a spicy twist.

Take a look at the video below:

The OG Maggi lovers are not happy with this unique creation.

A user wrote, “Bhagwan maaf nhi krega tumko. [God will not forgive you.]”

Another one added, “Apne pet pr reham karo. Kuch bhi dikha rhe ho baacho ko. [Have mercy on your stomach. You are showing anything to the kids.]”

An Instagrammer commented, “Bhai ye tarka nahi blood bank se churaya hua khoon ya holi ka bacha hua colour hai. [Brother, this is not a tadka. It looks like stolen blood from a blood bank or leftover colour from Holi.]”

“RIP Maggi,” echoed a few.

What do you think about Maggi omelette? Tell us in the comments.