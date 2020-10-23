Viral: Foodie Chimpanzee Trio Eating Burgers And More Is Internet's Latest Obsession

Sugriva, Vali and Angada are taking over Instagram with their antics.

Highlights Chimpanzees obsessing over food are winning the internet

They like to eat a variety of things, such as burgers and pizzas too

Take a look at the videos of their adorable antics

The love for food is a common thread that runs through all humans, and if social media is to be believed, even animals aren't far behind. An Instagram account, which features three chimpanzee brothers, is the latest to become a social media sensation. Their adorable antics include (and aren't limited to) relishing some interesting foods. Foodie netizens couldn't get enough of the 9-year-old chimpanzee brothers who enjoy their food to the very last bite. Take a look at some of their videos:





The chimpanzee brothers can be found on Instagram on the handle @chimpbrothers, which has amassed 153k followers and counting. They belong to the city of Myrtle Beach in South California. Interestingly, the three apes are named Sugriva, Vali and Angada after the valiant monkey kings in Hindu mythology. The video of Sugriva eating a veggie burger has garnered 15.3k likes online, and another one of Vali savouring a mango has 22.5k likes.





The way they are obsessed with food struck a chord with netizens all across the globe. Users can't help admire their cute camaraderie and how much they love to feast on all things delicious. In fact, turns out that they are not just big on trying food, but also cooking it! The chimpanzee trio also have their own YouTube channel capturing some of their activities. Take a look:





What did you think of the cute chimps loving their food? Tell us in the comments below!







