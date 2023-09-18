Who doesn't love ordering food from the comfort of their home? Be it butter chicken, naan, or biryani, nothing beats the experience of relishing your meal all by yourself when no one's watching. But often it is impossible to finish it all alone. We all have at least once been in a scenario when we ended up re-heating the leftovers. And it goes without saying that the food doesn't always taste similar to how it was delivered, especially the naan. Don't worry, we came across a video that demonstrates the perfect hack to reheat it in a way that it tastes just as fresh.

In the viral video, a food blogger can be seen demonstrating the naan re-heating hack. All you have to do is place the naan on the hot pan and add three to four tablespoons of water to it. Now, let it heat. Don't cover the lid of your utensil. Do you want to know the best part? With this technique, you don't even have to flip your naan, and it will be heated from both sides. The blogger, in the caption, said, “Hack to reheat naan! We found the best hack to turn the dry and hard naan into soft, edible naan! Ye bahot hua hoga aapke saath, ki your naan gets super dry and difficult to bite into. Try this hack wherein you add a few drops of water into the pan and heat the naan until it bubbles up. Don't cover the pan with a lid. Once reheated, it will become soft and will stay soft for a long time!”

The hack clearly struck a chord with social media users. People also came up with suggestions on how one can reheat the naan. A comment read, “Cooker mein daalke 4 seeti lagao. Aur mast ho jaayegi. (Put it in the cooker and let it whistle 4 times. It will be softer.)” A user said, “But the easy way is to put it directly on the gas flame and let it heat from both sides, it's exactly ready to eat like new.”

You can also sprinkle some water on the naan and microwave it for 1 min... it works the same way,” read a comment. Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “Simply use a microwave oven to reheat... cover it with a lid and reheat for like 40-50 seconds... it will be as soft as before.” A user said, “Alternatively, you can put a glass of water with your naan/roti/bread in the microwave to avoid that problem. Works well enough."

What are your thoughts on this hack? Let us know in the comments below!