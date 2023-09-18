Who doesn't love ordering food from the comfort of their home? Be it butter chicken, naan, or biryani, nothing beats the experience of relishing your meal all by yourself when no one's watching. But often it is impossible to finish it all alone. We all have at least once been in a scenario when we ended up re-heating the leftovers. And it goes without saying that the food doesn't always taste similar to how it was delivered, especially the naan. Don't worry, we came across a video that demonstrates the perfect hack to reheat it in a way that it tastes just as fresh.
In the viral video, a food blogger can be seen demonstrating the naan re-heating hack. All you have to do is place the naan on the hot pan and add three to four tablespoons of water to it. Now, let it heat. Don't cover the lid of your utensil. Do you want to know the best part? With this technique, you don't even have to flip your naan, and it will be heated from both sides. The blogger, in the caption, said, “Hack to reheat naan! We found the best hack to turn the dry and hard naan into soft, edible naan! Ye bahot hua hoga aapke saath, ki your naan gets super dry and difficult to bite into. Try this hack wherein you add a few drops of water into the pan and heat the naan until it bubbles up. Don't cover the pan with a lid. Once reheated, it will become soft and will stay soft for a long time!”
What are your thoughts on this hack? Let us know in the comments below!