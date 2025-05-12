A unique reel about a highly specific food habit by a vlogger couple has caught the attention of many people online. Influencer Lilianna Wilde (@liliannawilde) shared a video featuring herself and her husband, Sean, discussing a process she follows during her meals. The video is titled "Final Bite Organisation" and it starts with Sean telling viewers that they had to stop having lunch so they could show us exactly what Lilianna tends to do while eating. He explains, "When my wife is at the end of every meal, she starts organising all of her final bites on the plate like this." He holds up her plate and shows us that it has five small portions of food kept separately from each other.

Lilianna clarifies, "Yes, I need to make sure that all of my last bites have a piece of everything from the meal. We had a Greek Salad, so now I am making mini Greek Salads, and then I put them in the order that I'm going to eat them in." She moves her plate around, points at one of the morsels and says, "Like this bite doesn't have an olive." When Sean asks her if that means it goes last, she corrects him. "No, that goes first. That's not worthy of a final bite. So it's gotta go. And then I eat them until I get to the perfect final bite that I've established over here, which has every element in the right ratios." Sean says, "This seems so exhausting. Why don't you just continue eating it? I understand it for the last best bite, if there's something you prefer. But this is wild."





Lilianna doesn't agree with him and tries to make her reasoning clearer. "If I keep eating it, what if my last bite turns out to be a cucumber? That would ruin the entire meal." Sean laughs and shows his plate to the camera. His wife describes its sight as "stressful". Watch the complete reel below:







In the comments, many people admitted that they have a similar habit. Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"Makes perfect sense to me."





"'That's not worthy of the final bite.' I've never felt so seeeeen."





"I definitely do a version of this and didn't even realise that's what I was doing."





"I do what Liliana does, but much less organised. I'm just eyeballing i,t but roughly keeping in mind how many pieces of each item there are and stabbing them with my fork accordingly."





"The last bite of any meal should be the best, so I totally get this!!"





"Wait, there are people who do NOT do this? This is the only way."





"I do this! It's the worst when I get full before I reach my last bite. I struggle between forcing myself to eat or letting it go."





"I eat my cheeseburgers in the round' - meaning around the outside first. That way I end up in the middle, which is the best bite because it's where the pickle is. So I get it."





"The girl is actually a genius! I'm on board!"





The viral video has clocked over 2.5 million views on Instagram so far.