Recently, an MBA graduate shared a long post on LinkedIn about what he characterises as a "disheartening" experience finalising a job offer from Zomato. The post has received a lot of interest online, sparking a debate about the realities of the corporate world in the comments section. The LinkedIn user discussed how the salary offered to him felt inadequate and how he did not receive the kind of support he wanted. He wrote, "I recently received an offer for an Associate role at Zomato. While I was excited to start a new journey, the process left me both heartbroken and frustrated. From the start, the salary offered was barely enough to cover basic living expenses in Gurgaon. When I tried negotiating, the response was dismissive -"Take it or leave it." This attitude hurt deeply, especially knowing I was relocating from another city, leaving behind my comfort zone and support system."





The LinkedIn user proceeds to provide a breakdown of his estimated costs. He pegs his rent for "basic PGs" (paying guest accommodation style) in Gurgaon at Rs 14K-20K, as a starting amount. He estimates that food would cost him a minimum of Rs 5000 per month, electricity would cost Rs 2000 each month and travel expenses around Rs 4000. He states, "Even after managing these essentials, I'm left with a mere Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 in hand. How does one survive, let alone save or grow, in such conditions? I accepted the offer hoping the promised "relocation assistance" would help bridge the gap. However, the reality was far from helpful. A travel allowance and 15 days of hotel accommodation don't suffice when relocation requires upfront payments like a month's rent, security deposit, and brokerage. I requested an alternative - perhaps support with the security deposit but was met with a rigid policy and no further response."





The LinkedIn user further claims that he asked the company for "reasonable adjustment" in these circumstances but to no avail. "When I requested a revision of the compensation, I was met with the same cold response: "Take it or leave it." I also tried to make adjustments for relocation, asking for more meaningful help, but once again, there was no change-no adjustment," he writes. The LinkedIn user goes on to highlight his dismay at what he saw as a lack of support. He claims that the company's response to his concerns has left him "disheartened." Furthermore, on being told that "There are thousands of applicants," he perceived it as "a lack of respect for employees."





The user ends his post with a "humble plea to employers," in which he asks them to treat graduates more "fairly." He writes, "This isn't just about one company - it's about a pervasive attitude in the corporate world. When candidates request fair pay or support, dismissing them with "Take it or leave it" creates an atmosphere of disrespect and exploitation. Remember, without motivated employees, businesses cannot thrive." Furthermore, he calls on employers to avoid taking advantage of "desperate job seekers." Check out the full post below:











Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the LinkedIn user.





LinkedIn users shared their takes in the comments. While a few people expressed sympathy, several others felt like his expectations were too much. Some also felt that this post should not have been shared in the first place. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Your post resonates deeply with the challenges many face today. Relocation and fair pay are not just financial issues but also reflect respect for employees' efforts and aspirations. Employers must understand that motivated and supported employees drive long-term success. Here's hoping for more compassionate and equitable workplaces. Well said!"





"Thank you for sharing your experience so honestly. It's heartbreaking to see how many talented individuals face such challenges in the corporate world. Your plea for fairness and respect resonates deeply, not just for job seekers but for anyone trying to build a sustainable career."





"Buddy, I would suggest you delete this post immediately. Venting such frustrations on these platforms can do more harm than good to you. Learn to control your emotions."





"Associate-level roles at startups and unicorns can indeed be demanding, often testing one's perseverance to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The focus tends to be on learning agility, adaptability, and resilience during the initial phase, sometimes even requiring personal sacrifices like relocating."





"The problem is the lack of opportunities in India for freshers. If you are a fresher you will have to go through this everywhere. All the best, gain some experience and things will be better."





NDTV Food has reached out to Zomato for a comment but they haven't responded yet.