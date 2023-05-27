In a world where social media blunders are becoming increasingly common, this incident serves as a humorous reminder to tread carefully while sharing personal experiences, especially in family group chats on WhatsApp. As for this man, it seems he unintentionally revealed that he drinks alcohol to his unsuspecting parents, providing everyone with a lighthearted tale. A Twitter user by the name of Saniya Dhawan share the comical ordeal experienced by her brother, who mistakenly posted a picture of a beer can on their family group chat.





The WhatsApp conversation, which has since gone viral, captures the humorous exchange between Ms Dhawan's brother, a fan of the Mumbai Indians, and their parents. The photo in question featured a beer can accompanied by the caption, "Mumbai for the win... lessgooo." Within a span of two minutes, their father responded with a perplexed "kyaa?" (What?), followed by their mother's inquiry, "Tum beer peete ho?" (Do you drink beer?)





The Twitter user also shared a snap of her separate conversation with her brother questioning him why he didn't delete the beer photo from the group. Ms Dhawan's brother hilariously admitted that he had accidentally removed it for himself and not for everyone else to see. This amusing WhatsApp exchange quickly caught the attention of netizens.





The images were put up with the caption: "No way my brother sent this to the family group."

See the post here:







The viral post has amassed 1.3 million views so far and various funny comments like:





"I'm sure he will cook up a story."







To this, a user replied, "Yeah but I don't see him getting out of this that easily."







One user asked, "Is he alive?"







This person joked, "He is rightly eligible for creating a "how to do self-damage" course over Udemy."







This user felt bad for him, "Hahaha poor guy!! Been there done that."







And this user offered a clever solution: "Non-Alcoholic hai bolne bolo."







Did this post make you too laugh?









