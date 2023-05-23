The internet is a source of all sorts of interesting and unique video trends. We often spot some new and innovative Reels videos that make us smile and entertain us. One such new video trend is of personality traits and the various kinds of people out there. "Reasons why you are..." is the catchphrase of these funny and quirky videos. Some people drew comparisons to food items, while others used movie characters for reference. Recently, a popular delivery app from Kathmandu named Foodmandu shared a video illustrating some hilarious and adorable reasons why you are a momo! The cute viral video struck a chord with momo-lovers on the internet. Take a look:

The clip was shared on Instagram by the official handle @foodmandu, where it received over 1.1 million views and 64.5k likes. "How much do you relate to Mo:Mo," read the caption to the post. In the adorable video, there were many different qualities of momos highlighted and compared to people. "You are a softie inside and out," was one of them, followed by 'You are steaming HOT." They also stated "You have different personalities," as a reason, referring to all the different variations of momos out there including tandoori, afghani and more. Further, if you 'hide your fillings', you would also qualify as a momo! The last reason that the video stated was, "Everybody loves you!"

The adorable viral video struck a chord with momo lovers on the internet. Several of them could relate to the video and shared it with their families and friends. "I identify as a momo," said one user while another wrote, "It was true until the last words!! NOW, EVERYBODY HATES YOU!"

