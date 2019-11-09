Treat Yourself With This Delish Chocolate Pizza, For Some Fusion Fun This Weekend

This chocolate pizza is a treasure of flavours.

Chocolate lovers, raise your hands! There's nothing that a bar of chocolate cannot cure. You know you can save any bad dessert with just a dollop of chocolate on top. Chocolate is so versatile, you can use it for cakes, smoothies, ice-creams, shakes, pizzas. Yes, you read that right. Chocolates can be just as good sitting on that pizza base, as good as it is in a slice of cake. For some, the idea could be a bit absurd, but what if we tell you that we actually have a recipe that is sure to make you fall for this fusion dish.





Fusion dishes are all the rage right now. Most top restaurants and chefs are pushing the envelope and conceiving ideas that were never thought of. You must have heard about gulab Jamun cheesecake and chocolate momos. Some may like them, some may hate them but fusion desserts always manage to generate enough curiosity. So if you ask us, you should try everything before passing your verdict.





If you have liked nutty chocolate spreads on top of bread slices, and savoured chocolate waffles with much fervor, you may like chocolate pizza as well. Melted chocolate and a flour base make for a great pair.





This chocolate pizza is a treasure of flavours. It also comprises the goodness of chopped walnuts, almonds, cashews to impart a nutty crunch to the dessert. Then, there are strawberries with their citric goodness, it offers such a lovely contrast to the sweetness of chocolate. You can purchase a ready-made pizza base from market, but we'd suggest you bake it at home. Biting into fresh base is always a delight, wouldn't you agree?





If you are craving for oodles of chocolate this weekend, we have got you covered. Bake this pizza at home and take your family by surprise. Your kids are going to love it too. It does not even take very long to bake it, and the process is incredibly easy as well. So give your cheesy pizzas a break and try something new. Let us know how you liked the dessert in the comments below. If you have more of such quirky recipes to share, do write in to us. We'd love to feature them on our site. Have a happy and indulgent weekend everybody!







