The internet is a source of many inspiring and heart-warming stories that we find on our daily scrolls through our social media feeds. We often encounter stories of strangers doing random acts of kindness and leaving everyone surprised. One such recent news caught our attention and indeed put a smile on our faces. A couple visited their favourite restaurant called, 'The Big Cheese & Pub' in Rhode Island in North England, United States. They decided to do their bit for the restaurant and the waitress there and left a huge tip of $810 or Rs. 62 thousand approximately. This was clubbed with their order of just $48! Take a look at the post shared on Facebook:











The picture of the invoice was shared on the official Facebook page of Big Cheese and Pub. "Angels wander among us and for that we are grateful. Thank you to the long-time patrons for their generosity," read the caption to the post. In the click, we could see the bill totalling up to 48 dollars and 17 cents. A handwritten amount of 810 dollars was added to the bill as a generous tip.

The waitress who received the tip, Jennifer Vernacio, said it was the first time she got such a huge tip in 20 years of working as a waitress. "To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot," Vernancio said to NBC 10. "The kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day."





She is also a single mom and said that the tip came at a time when she could actually use it. "It was just very kind of them people don't realize what a difference it makes," agreed the restaurant manager Kim Tierney.





What did you think of the amazing act of kindness by the customers to the waitress? Tell us in the comments below.