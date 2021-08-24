Call it phucka, paani puri or golgappa - crispy sooji/atta balls with aloo mix dipped in pudina water is an absolute delight. Available at every nook and corner in India, paani puri is inarguably the most popular street food in the country. While the very thought of paani puri has left most of you slurping, the internet is shocked at a recent video that has gone viral from the streets of Guwahati. A vendor from Assam was recently caught on camera mixing urine in the water he was using to make khatta paani for paani puri.





A person named Mamun Khan uploaded the video on Twitter from his handle @Mk817Khan. In the 20-second video, we could clearly see the man adding urin to a bucket of paani puri water, placed on the counter (of his cart). Reportedly, this video was captured in the Athgaon area of Guwahati.





As per the tweet by Mamun Khan, the vendor has been arrested by local police after the video went viral on the internet. "Shocking! A street vendor(pani puri seller) has been arrestd in Guwahati after viral a sensational video in which he mixed his urine with water and using the same Water in Pani Puri," the tweet read. Take a look at the video:





The video was originally uploaded on August 20, 2021 and has garnered 20.4k views till date. Disgusted with the video, Twitter users reacted to it strongly. While some are simply shocked by the act, others are giving a second thought about eating paanipuri ever again!





"This has been caught...I fear few other pani puri vendors across India would be doing the same. What about the rest. They would certainly be blamed and would suffer miserably," wrote one.





Another tweet read, "He was selling urine only not pani Puri."