The internet was treated to a slice of Indian history on Friday morning. In 1994, actress and model Aishwarya Rai had been crowned 'Miss World'. This was indeed a milestone for any Indian contestant entering a beauty pageant. Recently, a picture from this historic moment has surfaced online and has gone viral. After Aishwarya Rai did the country proud with her win at the Miss World contest, a picture was taken where she could be seen having lunch with her mother. Take a look:

The picture was shared by the popular page Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) on May 26. Within a couple of hours, the click broke the internet and received over 2.6 million views and 35k likes, with the numbers only going up every minute. In the click that seemed to date back to 1994, we could see Aishwarya Rai with her mother Vrinda Rai. The duo was seated on a mat on the floor and was eating a meal that seemed to comprise rice with curry. Aishwarya Rai was wearing her ceremonial 'Miss World' sash and crown along with a bright pink sari.

The simple meal and the traditional way of eating it won a lot of appreciation from internet users. "I love how the 90s were so pure and genuine," wrote one user. "Our values and traditions. Respecting food and bhoomata (mother Earth)," commented another one. Several praised Aishwarya Rai for her humility and simplicity even after winning a title at the global level.

Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of Aishwarya Rai's picture shared on Twitter? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' directed by Mani Ratnam.