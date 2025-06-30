Some dishes are so creative that you cannot help but be in awe of them. And these stunning creations don't necessarily have to be made by top chefs or experts. Sometimes, it's all about introducing a sense of playfulness to everyday meals. Home chefs know it is far from easy to do this - but when you succeed, it makes daily life fun. Take, for example, a book-shaped sandwich recently making the rounds on Instagram. Simple yet unique, it has charmed readers and foodies alike. The reel was shared by the digital creator @superpeach.h. It shows a sandwich with multiple layers bound together at one end like a book.

Instead of thread, a long noodle has been used to 'stitch' the 'pages' together. The vlogger 'flips' the sandwich open to show its contents: flattened omelette, cheese, ham, lettuce, and more ham. The vlogger spreads a mix of what looks like ketchup and mayonnaise on one 'page' near the end.







People had a lot to say about this yummy-looking sandwich book in the comments. One user wittily called it a "Book Club," and others thought that "This is art." Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"I've always thought of this as a child. I'm so happy my random wondering came to life somehow."





"Best use of free will I've seen to this day omg!!!! I love this."





"Now that's what I call a beach read!"





"The only literature I consume."





"That is the most adorable sandwich ever!!!"





"A real genre bender, some pages were predictable, but delicious character development, I loved every bite."





"Is it important for the sauce to be on page 5?"





"This is so cute!!"





"You can't keep using ketchup and mayo as a bookmark, bro."





"Never judge a sandwich book by its bread."





"I thought this was a book that looked like a sandwich and was really upset because I just would want to eat a sandwich every time I used the book."





"I love this! Thank you very much for sharing! I think the world needs to play with its food more! I remember making elaborate mosaics with my peas and carrots, and potatoes growing up."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.