Dining alone at restaurants is not always easy for everyone. While some may enjoy the solitude, others may feel lonely in a room filled with people dining with someone else. Recently, a solo diner at a cafe in Spain got a sweet surprise when she told the waiter she had come alone. Instagram user @cameliakatz shared a video of her experience, and it has since gone viral. We see the waiter take up a giant teddy bear from nearby and place it on the chair in front of her at the same table.

Also Read: Hong Kong Vlogger Speaks Marathi To Order Vada Pav In Mumbai, Wins Hearts Online





That's not all. The waiter took pains to position the teddy bear's arms such that it mimicked a "listening pose" of sorts - one arm was placed below its chin while the other was on the armrest of the chair near its hip. "He's so cute," the woman says in delight. She can be seen smiling widely at the end of the clip. In the caption, she wrote, "PLEASE the way he posed it [teddy bear emoji]. I truly felt the love in Spain." Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: Australian Restaurant Makes Filter Coffee Soft Serve Ice Cream, Indians Approve





The concept shown in the reel has won many hearts online. Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"The waiter is pookie coded."





"I love this so much."





"The more I rewatch, the bigger my smile is getting."





"Hahaha, that's both sweet of him and also now I'm painfully embarrassed."





"I would specifically go there alone just to experience that."





"The teddy is listening very intently."





"I think teddy is thinking something."





"Honestly, it's super admirable that you're comfortable eating alone! Having solo meals can be really empowering. Keep shining, bestie!"





"It is not for alone people, it is on every table. You can see that at the back, 3 people were sitting, but still it is there. Btw, it is still cute."





The viral video has received 7 million views on Instagram so far.