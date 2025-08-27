Picking the perfect fruit just got a lot easier in the UAE. Some grocery stores in Dubai now have machines that can tell you if a fruit is ready to eat, just by scanning it. These innovative devices allow customers to check the ripeness of fruits instantly. Recently, a video has recently gone viral on Instagram that shows a woman picking two avocados from a grocery store display and scanning them individually. The first scan showed that the avocado was ready to eat and firm, which is ideal for salads. The second scan, however, showed that the avocado was firm but not yet ready to eat, meaning it would ripen in a few days.





How does a fruit ripeness scanner work?

This palm-sized gadget scans the outside of fruits using advanced sensors to determine their internal firmness and sugar level. The results are displayed immediately using a simple visual indicator.





On the ripeness scanner, a green colour indicates that the fruit is not yet ripe and needs more time to mature, yellow shows that the fruit is perfectly ripe and ready to eat, while red warns that the fruit is overripe and should either be consumed immediately or skipped.





The scanner doesn't just check ripeness, but it also suggests the best way to use each fruit. Depending on ripeness, it might be recommended that it's ideal for smoothies, perfect for a salad, or great for baking.

Dubai Strawberry Picker Robot

When it comes to advanced technology, the UAE grabs the centre stage. Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has created a robot through which you can pick ripe strawberries faster and more accurately.





Using sophisticated robotics, machine learning, and computer vision, the "Strawberry Picker" robot can detect and collect ripe strawberries without harming them.





This works well for farmers, as the country faces labour shortages, especially during the harvest season. With AI-powered robots, they can rely on these machines to get the job done efficiently.