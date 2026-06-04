Few things capture the essence of an Indian summer quite like a perfectly ripe mango. The beloved fruit has long been a household staple during the season. This year, however, mangoes are doing more than delighting taste buds. They are outpacing paneer among first-time customers, according to Handpickd, India's first zero-inventory fresh produce D2C company.





This marks a notable milestone, given that paneer has long been one of India's most consistently purchased fresh food categories, regardless of the season.





"Handpickd customers this May are running ahead of paneer, which isn't just a seasonal spike; it signals that consumers are actively seeking out fruit experiences, not just convenience. Year-on-year, mango order penetration has climbed by roughly 5-7 per cent compared to the same period last year, a meaningful shift in how prominently the category features in a basket," the report said.

Raw mango has emerged as the surprise leader in the stock-keeping unit (SKU) list by orders this season. While Alphonso and Kesar continue to perform as expected, Dasheri, Banganapalli, Imam Pasand, Raspuri, Totapuri and Langda are also recording strong sales.





Also Read: How To Pick The Best Mangoes While Grocery Shopping





The trend varies across cities. Bengaluru appears to favour softer varieties such as Imam Pasand and Raspuri, while Gurugram shows a preference for dessert-ready Kesar and Alphonso mangoes.





Demand also follows a clear pattern. Order volumes consistently spike on weekends, suggesting that for many households, mangoes remain an intentional purchase rather than an impulse add-on. This trend continues even as overall order volumes grow throughout the month.





Also Read: This Is The Most Expensive Mango In The World, Worth Rs 3 Lakh A Pair





The growing appetite for mangoes comes at a challenging time for producers. In Maharashtra's Konkan region, the home of the world-famous Alphonso mango, farmers are grappling with one of their toughest seasons in recent years. Unseasonal rains followed by intense heatwaves have severely affected orchards, with yields reportedly declining by nearly 80 per cent.





Prices in Nashik markets are up by 20-35 per cent, according to reports. Premium Alphonso mangoes are fetching as much as Rs 1,500 per dozen in some areas. Read the full story here.





Despite supply pressures and concerns over crop losses, consumer demand for mangoes remains strong.