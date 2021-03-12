Social media may have its pros and cons, but the one thing that you will find in abundance there is creativity. Memes to puns to funny videos - there is a plethora of creative, smart and witty content shared by netizens online. Recently, we heard of the food delivery rider from Malaysia who cleverly used Photoshop to add images of a panda along with him on his last day at work. The incredibly realistic looking pictures won over social media, garnering likes by the thousands. And now, another hilarious Photoshop experiment has got the internet rolling with laughter. A man used the photo-editing application to add his images to a screen on his fridge. Take a look:

The pictures were shared on Twitter by user @SaeedDiCaprio on 10th March, and they went viral within a span of 48 hours receiving over 725k likes and counting. They were also retweeted over 77k times. In his viral tweet, the user revealed how he would often get bored and photoshop himself on his phone's screen. The first picture showed him sitting on top of the fridge shelf with what seemed to be a fishing rod in hand, while the second image was him waving to people from the inside.

The brilliant and funny images received thousands of comments from users, who couldn't help but laud the photo editing skills of the user. Several also enquired why his fridge had a screen in the first place, while others suggested him to use the screen of his smart fridge to operate Twitter as well.

What did you think of the hilarious pictures? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.