Are you suddenly seeing AI everywhere? From daily chores to complex calculations, people are now relying on AI tools for almost everything. One of the most popular tools is ChatGPT. A recent viral post shows how a tea stall decided to capitalise on its ubiquity. As per the photo, the makeshift spot is named "ChaiGPT." The stall's full form for "GPT" is hilariously declared to be "Genuinely Pure Tea." And the wordplay is taken one step further. The poster states that the beverage is enhanced with AI. Here, AI doesn't mean artificial intelligence but Adrak (ginger) and Ilaichi (cardamom) - both of which are beloved additions to tea in India.





Take a look at the viral post below:

X users had a lot to say about the viral post. Some found it amusing, while others felt that it was yet another example of AI becoming too common. A few hailed it as a genius marketing trick. Some came up with witty remarks about the full form. Read selected reactions below:







Gemini is another popular AI tool, and before this, a funny viral video featuring it took social media by storm. In the video, an Indian man is seen asking Gemini to guess what's inside several food containers kept inside his kitchen. They are actually repurposed containers of branded packaged products. While many Indians know about the practice of reusing them for storing other items, the AI tool was not able to catch on. Read the complete story here.





