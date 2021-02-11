Romantic Photoshoot With Air Fryer Shows This Woman's True Love For The Kitchen Appliance

Romantic photoshoot pics with air fryer amused the internet.

It's true that kitchen appliances make your life a lot easier. Some of these machines become an everyday companion, making you fall in love with them for making your time in the kitchen worthwhile. This woman took her love for one such appliance too literal. Adrian Birdsong from Oklahoma used air fryer to cook almost everything. Air fryer is an advanced gadget that is built to fry and cook foods kept inside using radioactive waves instead of oil. Result is - healthy, oil-free and low-cholesterol food that you can eat guilt-free.



Adrian Birdsong received her air fryer as a gift from her mother and was fascinated so much with it that she started cooking everything in it. Eventually, she fell madly in love with it. And to proclaim her love for this magical appliance, she decided to do a romantic photoshoot with the air fryer. While Adrian posed for some cozy, love-filled shots, guess who clicked the photographs? Her husband, Kyle Hutchinson, who was obviously not jealous.



Take a look at the pictures:





Those shots look straight from a romantic pre-wedding shoot, don't they? And why wouldn't they, Adrian being a professional wedding photographer herself, knew how to strike the right poses. Adrian posted these pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned the post with: "I would like to introduce to you, the love of my life."





Husband Kyle Hutchinson romanticised the pictures further by quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift's song "Sparks Fly": "I'm captivated by you baby, like a firework show."



Adrian's followers were amused to enough to reply on the post with comments like: "Can I please share this? I did every time I look", "This is too funny" and "Hahaha true love is true love."













