Which is better — tea or coffee? This is indeed an endless debate. While some love to sip on a refreshing cup of kadak chai, others can't begin their morning without the aromatic smell of coffee. What if these two beverages were mixed and poured into a single cup? For those thinking it is impossible, all you have to do is visit Kolkata. ICYDK: Bengalis swear by tea, especially their bhaar er cha aka tea served in earthen cups. But there is one place in the City Of Joy offering a refreshing blend of coffee and tea that would leave you slurping. Arun Tea Stall, nestled in the lanes of Shakespeare Sarani, serves a unique beverage — Cappuccino Chai, that too in small earthen pots. A flood vlogger has now dropped a video on Instagram, sharing details about the street-side shop.

The video begins with the vendor pouring a big saucepan filled with tea into another enormous drum. He then pours the tea-cum-coffee mix into the earthen cups, sprinkles some saffron and serves the steaming cup to his customers. The foamy texture on top makes it all the more appetising. In the text of the video, the vlogger gave the unconventional beverage 5 stars out of 5. As per the caption, the Cappuccino Chai is priced at Rs 80 and the shop remains open from 6 am to 10 pm.

Reactions were quick to follow. “Does it really taste good?” a user wanted to know.

“Looking delicious” agreed another.

A person simply wrote, “Wow”

There are a few concerns over the saffron used in the preparation. A comment read “Saffron doesn't leave colour in warm water. Be very careful with street food.”

Unimpressed by the Cappuccino Chai, this user pointed out, “10 percentage chai 90 per cent jhaag”

“Tandoori Cappuccino” read a hilarious comment

So far, the clip has garnered close to 4 million views. Would you also like to try this Cappuccino Chai?