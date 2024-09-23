Avocado on toast has become a beloved staple for many. Packed with healthy fats, fibre and a range of vitamins, it is no surprise that this combination has earned its spot in brunch menus worldwide. But what if you are not a fan of this classic pairing? Recently, a food influencer took social media by storm with her unconventional avocado recipe, leaving many wondering if they had been enjoying this fruit all wrong. In a video posted to Instagram, she demonstrated her method using two clear wine glasses. “You're just gonna have to trust me on this one,” the influencer wrote in the caption.

First, she sliced an avocado and carefully scooped the pieces into the glasses. Next, she took ice cubes, wrapped them in cloth, and crushed them with a rolling pin. This crushed ice was added on top of the avocado, followed by a generous drizzle of condensed milk. She also added some flakey sea salt. The overlay text read: “POV: You don't eat avocado on toast.” She stated that this recipe “originated in the Philippines” but “there are versions of this all over the world.” Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral and has been viewed more than 5 million times. Many were intrigued by this dessert-like treat. One user wrote, “As a Jamaican, I'm so accustomed to having savoury avocado. I wanna try this so bad but I'm so nervous.” Another chimed in, “When I lived in Vietnam, I would order avocado ‘smoothies' all the time. They were truly one of the best things I've ever had and they were basically this, blended up.” Others shared fond memories, like a user who reminisced, “My mom used to make avocado popsicles with milk, sugar, and avocado! Still a fave. I don't prefer it savoury.”

A foodie added, “It's basically avocado ice cream, which I've had and it's truly delicious.” A user wrote, “In other countries, avocado is seen as a dessert. My friend from Cambodia told me she had to get used to how Americans use avocado.” Another noted, “You guys would be surprised how good avocado is with sweets.” One enthusiastic person declared, “The ultimate snack! Love to see this making the rounds in 2024 after friends teasing me for it my whole life.”

Would you try this unique avocado-based recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!