We often come across videos on social media challenging us to guess if something is a hyperrealistic cake or simply the object it appears to be. Many users seem to enjoy this guessing game while creators/ bakers show off their skills in unique ways. Recently, one such challenge left foodies rather angry for an interesting reason. In the Instagram reel shared by Dayeeta Pal (@diyacakesit), the artist asks "Chicken or Cake" as a crispy piece of what looks to be chicken is cut into. It's not just the appearance that draws viewers in, but also the distinctive sound of the crust when the knife goes through it.

Wondering what it turned out to be? Well, in the caption, the cake artist jokingly explains, "Fun fact: My son was fuming this Crispy fried chicken was cake. I actually feel sorry (not) that he is stuck with a con artist mum. He surely deserves better." The video has clocked over 14 million views so far. Check it out below:



In the comments, many people were impressed by the artist's skill in creating such a cake. Others were quite disappointed that it wasn't actually chicken. Popular Indian brand Swiggy Instamart also reacted to the post, asking, "What did I do to deserve this?" Some have suggested that the artist used the outer layers of a fried chicken piece to cover the cake. However, she responded to them in a later video which shows how she made the treat.





Check out how some Instagram users reacted:





"Nooo... This "chicken" looked so juicy lol."





"That looked like the best drumstick I've ever seen."





"Yo, this looked so good it hurt my feelings."





"This is probably the most realistic 'Is it cake?' I've ever seen. I can't even be mad. The talent is too much. Applause. Just applause!"





"I would be sooooooo mad if I bite into a crunch so godly and it ends up being cake."





"Most disappointing video on internet."





"We gotta see how you made this."





"That's chake (chicken cake)."





Some months ago, another "Chicken or Cake" video by the same artist took the internet by storm. It featured what seemed to be a portion of tandoori chicken. Click here to read the full story.

