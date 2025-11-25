If your idea of a perfect evening includes clinking glasses, exploring new flavours, or simply sipping something refreshing after work, 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for cocktail lovers. A new global report suggests that drinkers everywhere are rethinking when, why, and how they enjoy their favourite mixes. The seventh annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, created in partnership with The Future Laboratory, paints a vibrant picture of how our drinking culture is evolving. From afternoon cocktail rituals to hyper-local ingredients and theatrical mixology, the trends offer a glimpse into what drinkers will be craving in the year ahead. The report also lists the cocktails poised to dominate menus worldwide.

The World's 10 Most Popular Cocktails For 2026

According to the Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, these drinks will top global demand next year:





1. Margarita

2. Mojito





3. Pina Colada





4. Rum and Coke





5. Whisky and Coke





6. Spritz





7. Vodka Lemonade





8. Vodka Soda





9. Gin & Tonic





10. Dry Martini

5 Macro Trends Shaping Cocktail Culture In 2026

The report highlights five major forces influencing how people discover, enjoy, and connect over cocktails.

1. Afternoon Society

Happy hour traditions are shifting, with drinkers choosing earlier and lighter moments of indulgence. The report notes a rise in "daycaps" - end-of-workday cocktails enjoyed in the late afternoon. Younger legal-age consumers are driving this shift, with 51% in France and 34% in the United States preferring earlier social evenings, as reflected in the Bacardi Global Consumer Survey.

2. Escape From Digital World

With digital fatigue at an all-time high, drinkers are gravitating toward more intentional, offline experiences. According to the report, 84% of consumers feel technology has made interactions less personal. Bars and brands are responding with screen-free spaces, communal rituals, and conversation-sparking serves designed to create meaningful, fully present moments.

3. Local Ingredients And Authenticity

Local flavour is becoming the soul of next-gen mixology. Bars are increasingly turning to micro-farms, regional botanicals, and sustainable sourcing to elevate global spirits with distinct, local accents. The report finds that 77% of consumers now check ingredient origins, revealing a strong desire for authenticity and traceability in what they drink.

4. An Experience More Than Just A Drink

Cocktail culture is evolving far beyond the glass. As younger consumers favour brands that reflect their identity, drinks are becoming immersive lifestyle experiences. Think music pairings, fashion influences, storytelling menus, sensory add-ons, and travelling bar pop-ups. According to the report, 70% of consumers say emotional connection drives brand loyalty, turning cocktails into collectable, shareable cultural moments.

5. Unapologetically Dramatic

Minimalism is stepping aside as maximalist cocktails reclaim the spotlight. Dramatic garnishes, layered flavours, fire presentations, pearlescent touches, and statement glassware are becoming popular, especially in luxury nightlife hubs like Dubai and Las Vegas. The Bacardi survey notes that 76% of consumers seek heightened, memorable bar experiences - and bartenders are delivering with unapologetic flair.