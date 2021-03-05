Viral Trend Of Baked Oats Fulfils Your Lifelong Dream Of Having Cake For Breakfast!

Tried the new baked oats trend that is doing the rounds of the internet?

After feta pasta and tsunami cakes, another viral food trend has set the internet on fire. Baked oats or oatmeal, much like last year's banana bread, is making waves for its simplicity. You do not need to be an ace baker to get this recipe right; and let's admit it, who would not like a guilt-free cake for breakfast? Yes, you heard us. In terms of look and feel, baked oats appear just like a spongy and intensely decadent cake, except in place of refined flour, you use a much healthier alternative in oats. The trend has struck a chord among both dieters and non-dieters, all you need are some oats, mixer-blender and microwave.





(Also Read: Viral 'Feta Pasta' With A Twist! This Creamy Recipe Will Make You Drool)





What are baked oats, and how different are they from baked breakfast cereal? To make baked oats, you have to mix all your ingredients like rolled oats, bananas, egg, honey or maple syrup, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder in a blender until you get a smooth, ribbon-y batter. Transfer the batter onto a greased pan, top it up with nuts and chocolates or any topping of your choice. Bake until soft. Sounds like a 'cakewalk'. Doesn't it?





(Also Read: After Dalgona, 'Proffee' Is The Latest Viral Coffee Trend On The Block)





Whenever we are pressed for time, we don't even think twice before skipping breakfast. But with a recipe so simple, it will be hard to cook up excuses. The best part about baked oats is that you can come up with new versions of your recipes every day - make it vegan, chocolatey, crunchy and more. As long as you have a smooth batter- everything is acceptable.











So, what are you waiting for? Try this viral trend and share your recipe with us!



