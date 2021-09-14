A father-daughter relationship is special and unique, and we have seen testimonies of this several times. Earlier this year, we saw how a father would sneak drinks to his daughter through the window while she was in quarantine. Internet users were all praises for his sweet gesture. Another doting dad's videos went viral recently as he caught his toddler daughter Dylan stealing munchies and snacks from him. And now, the same adorable girl is at it again! In a recent video shared on Instagram, she is caught stealing a cookie jar and her expression is simply too cute to miss. Take a look:

Shared on Instagram by @upworthy, the video was originally created by @snackbandits_dad. It received over 714k views and 49k likes. In the short clip, we see the little girl Dylan hiding behind a drawer cabinet with a cookie jar. The moment her father spots her, she starts grinning instantly and lets out a cute giggle. She bites into one cookie and smiles again, to which her father says, "You are so busted!" Then she opens the cookie jar and puts her hand in to get more, when he exclaims, "You don't need that many cookies!"





Internet users couldn't help but gush over the cute video. Some pointed out that she stole not just the cookies, but the whole jar! The foodie baby girl got several fans online. "She can have ALL the cookies as far as I'm concerned," wrote one user while another commented, "That is the cutest little snack bandit!"





What did you think of the adorable video? Tell us in the comments below.