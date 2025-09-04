Onam may be most closely associated with the grand feast known as the sadya. However, the appeal of its dishes goes far beyond the festival. The Onam Sadhya features a wide range of curries. They are flavourful, comforting, and deeply rooted in Kerala's culinary traditions. Each curry highlights a scrumptious combination of seasonal vegetables, lentils, and spices. While these recipes hold cultural significance during the celebrations, they are equally delightful when eaten throughout the year. Here are 9 traditional Kerala-style curries you must consider including in your meals, even after Onam is over.

9 Traditional Onam Curries To Relish Beyond The Festival:

1. Parippu Curry

Parippu curry is a humble dish made with moong dal or toor dal. The lentils are cooked until soft, then blended with a coconut and cumin paste that gives them a creamy texture. A tadka (tempering) of mustard seeds and curry leaves enhances its aroma. After Onam, if you're bored with the same old dal rice, try Kerala-style Parippu Curry instead. Read the full recipe for parippu curry.





2. Moru Curry

Moru curry, also called pulissery, is a spiced buttermilk curry. It combines tangy yoghurt with coconut, green chillies, and ginger. Vegetables like ash gourd or cucumber are often included for texture. This Kerala curry is easy to cook and customise at home. If you're tired of classic besan kadhi in your everyday meals, you might want to replace it with moru curry (it has some similarities). Read the recipe for pulissery here.

3. Kootu Curry

Kootu curry combines veggies with black chickpeas or other legumes. Depending on the exact recipe, it can turn out to be more of a thick gravy/vegetable preparation, rather than having the runny consistency of a curry. The dish has a mildly sweet and earthy taste, thanks to roasted coconut added at the end. Read one version's recipe for Kootu here. If you don't want to make it at home, order it via a food delivery app.

4. Kerala Sambar

Kerala-style sambar is made with toor dal, tamarind, and seasonal vegetables like drumstick, pumpkin, and okra. Certain ground spices and the use of coconut generally set it apart from other versions. However, every household's recipe varies. Its adaptability and nourishing ingredients explain why it is enjoyed far beyond Onam celebrations. Read the recipe for Kerala Sambar.

5. Kalan

Kalan is a thick, tangy curry prepared with yoghurt, coconut paste, and other ingredients such as yams and raw banana. It is slow-cooked until the yoghurt reduces, creating a slightly sour and rich flavour. Its unique taste and satisfying texture make it a memorable dish worth savouring any time of year. Read the recipe for kalan.





6. Olan

Olan is a mild curry that features ash gourd and red cowpeas simmered in coconut milk. It is delicately flavoured with green chillies and curry leaves, creating a soothing dish. Unlike spicier curries, olan is subtle and slightly sweet. Its gentle flavours make it perfect for those craving a light yet comforting curry at home. Here's an easy recipe for olan.

7. Erissery

Erissery is prepared using red cowpeas and pumpkin or yams. It is cooked with grated coconut and tempered with fried coconut shavings. This Kerala dish has a mildly sweet undertone balanced by earthy spices. It is both nourishing and filling. Beyond Onam, erissery can be relished for a wholesome lunch or dinner. Click here for an erissery recipe.

8. Ulli Theeyal

Ulli theeyal is a flavour-packed curry made with small onions simmered in roasted coconut and tamarind gravy. The roasted coconut gives it a deep, almost caramelised flavour, while tamarind adds tanginess. It pairs beautifully with rice, offering a sharp contrast to milder curries. If you love robust flavours, you need to try this Kerala recipe. In case you can't cook it at home, order it online.

9. Rasam

Rasam is a thin, spiced broth prepared with tamarind, tomatoes, black pepper, and garlic. Known for its digestive properties, it is light yet invigorating. Kerala-style rasam has its own distinctive taste that you need to experience. Whether served with rice or sipped as a soup, rasam's restorative qualities make it relevant beyond festive tables. Here's a rasam recipe to try at home.





Which is your favourite Kerala curry among the Onam Sadya dishes? Let us know in the comments below!

