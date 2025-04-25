We're heading towards the season of juicy puppy mangoes. So, mango lovers, pay attention. We have come across a video of a scrumptious mango pastry. Courtesy: Magri Alberto, a renowned Italian pastry chef. The video is a blend of intricate details with a touch of artistry. Initially, the chef prepares a dough using all-purpose flour and mango puree. After making a fine thin dough. He then transfers it into a rolling pin. Next, the chef mixes a substantial amount of milk and butter to make the fresh cream and continues stirring until it forms a smooth paste. As the cream is almost prepared, the smoking-hot liquid is poured onto the flat surface, followed by ounces of what appears to be milky white frosting and another huge bowl of mango puree. He then continues mixing it until no crumb is left.





Watch: Watch: Kolkata Street Vendor Makes Scrambled Eggs With Coke, Leaves Internet Disgusted





Then comes the final stage, when the chef cuts small pieces of the initially made dough, creating round structures with each layer forming a pattern. He then fills each one with the freshly prepared mango puree cream. The small pastries are then given unique shapes and baked for some time, and that's it, the mango pastries are ready to savour. The chef also breaks one of the pastries, which turned out as croissants, to capture the creamy fillings inside his lens. And oh boy, the visually engaging demonstrations served us pure hunger pangs.

Check out the recipe video here:

The video garnered an outpouring of love from food lovers, with social media users complimenting the chef's unique technique.





One user hilariously mentioned, “Prashant mango Prashant,” hinting at the viral croissant trend that broke the internet last month.





“Omg that blew my mind !!!!! That's art,” wrote another.





Someone said, “It's starting to smell like spring,” followed by a mango emoji.





A fourth comment read, “This is freakin amazing.”





“I don't like sweets, but seeing this, I wanna have it,” screamed another.





Watch:"India Is Not For Beginners": Internet Reacts To Milk ATM Discovered In Munnar





We are simply drooling over the artistic mango pastry. Aren't you?