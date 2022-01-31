Social media can often be an overwhelming place. With tons of news and stories always sitting on our explore pages, one can feel all kinds of emotions. But, at the same time, social media is also a place where we find tales that not only inspire us but also makes us happy. These tales could be random acts of kindness or someone doing the best of their efforts to make their ends meet. While there is no dearth of content, certain stories just tug at our heartstrings! And especially in such a gloomy time, when the pandemic has shattered many hopes and dreams, the awe-inspiring stories just motivates us further to work hard! Recently, one such story of a woman selling fresh idlis and dosas has been going viral on the internet. The determination of a Bangalore-based Amma selling South Indian food has moved the hearts of many people.





In a video uploaded by @youtubeswadofficial, we can see a woman sitting outside her house with containers of idlis and dosas. She sells these idlis for Rs. 2.5 and dosas for Rs. 5. This food is made fresh on order. The idlis and dosas are made on the house's first floor and are delivered downstairs through a bucket. As per @youtubeswadofficial the lady has been selling the food for 30 years now. He also added that you could find the lady at 63, 66, Parvathipuram, Vishweshwarapura, Basavanagudi, Bangalore. Take a look at the video here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 4.8 million times, has 562K likes and hundreds of comments! Many people have applauded her work. One person wrote, "Most amazing people are the most common ones. It's hard to identify or recognise them easily. You do that quite often. Good Work." Another one said, "Inspiration, I'm very proud of you. Kaam karne wale konsa bhie kaam krege .Ye video dekh kar kuch seekho guys. (Inspiration, I'm very proud of you. Those who wish to work, can do any kind of work. We should all learn from this video.)





Many others have also added that the price of this food helps many people who cannot afford meals. Others have said that they would love to visit her someday.





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!